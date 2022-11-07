Overview of Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO

Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Holzberg works at Rowan SOM, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.