Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO
Overview of Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO
Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Holzberg works at
Dr. Holzberg's Office Locations
-
1
Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1300, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holzberg?
Dr. Holtzberg came to my much needed rescue from my prolapsed uterus. He gave me choices with his explanation for all my concerns. My Life is back to normal with my choice of the ring pessary. Women need to address their concerns with this life altering condition. Thank you Dr. for listening & being there with your professionalism. I saw him in the Vineland Inspira office.
About Dr. Adam Holzberg, DO
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952495798
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Cooper University Health Care
- Luthern Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzberg works at
Dr. Holzberg has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.