Dr. Adam Klipfel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Klipfel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Klipfel works at
Locations
Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 761-6025
- 2 208 Collyer St Ste 301A, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 725-4888
Nursing Placement Home Health Care Services334 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-4888
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 725-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Klipfel, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Dr. Klipfel has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klipfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klipfel speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Klipfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klipfel.
