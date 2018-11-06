Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM
Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Landsman works at
Dr. Landsman's Office Locations
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St Ste 3F, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3487
Orthopaedics At Mass General Waltham52 2nd Ave Ste 1150, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 726-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, hardly any waiting time, and helpful and after leaving office and toenail still a bit painful, walked back to office and he and his residents saw me right away and fixed it!
About Dr. Adam Landsman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407854094
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsman.
