Overview

Dr. Adam Luber, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Luber works at Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.