Dr. Adam Luber, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (401)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Adam Luber, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Luber works at Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd
    11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-1817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 445-5565
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Skin Specialists Scottsdale
    10200 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-0116
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 404 ratings
    Patient Ratings (404)
    5 Star
    (393)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Thank you for seeing me. Did not wait! Amazing. I like that a lot! Answered my concerns.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Adam Luber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396155867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University|Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/ Phoenix Va|Banner University Medical Center Phoenix
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Luber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    404 patients have reviewed Dr. Luber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

