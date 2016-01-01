Dr. Adam Margolius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Margolius, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Margolius, MD
Dr. Adam Margolius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolius' Office Locations
- 1 9300 Euclid Ave Ste S20, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 636-5860
- 2 9500 Euclid Ave Ste S20, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 636-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolius?
About Dr. Adam Margolius, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1376961359
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolius accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolius has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.