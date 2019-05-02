See All General Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Adam Misasi, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Misasi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.

Dr. Misasi works at Ascentist Healthcare in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascentist Healthcare
    4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 243-1663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Hiatal Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Misasi is a wonderful Doctor. He spent a lot of time explaining the procedure to us and answering all of our questions.
    Wichita, KS — May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Adam Misasi, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063707438
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Misasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misasi works at Ascentist Healthcare in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Misasi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Misasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

