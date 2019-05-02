Dr. Adam Misasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Misasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Misasi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.
Dr. Misasi works at
Locations
-
1
Ascentist Healthcare4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 243-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misasi?
Dr. Misasi is a wonderful Doctor. He spent a lot of time explaining the procedure to us and answering all of our questions.
About Dr. Adam Misasi, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063707438
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misasi works at
Dr. Misasi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Misasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.