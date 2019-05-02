Overview

Dr. Adam Misasi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Misasi works at Ascentist Healthcare in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.