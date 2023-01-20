Dr. Adam Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Perry, MD
Dr. Adam Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry takes the time to explain your condition and what needs to be done to get you to feeling better. He is very nice, knowledgeable, and very through.
About Dr. Adam Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477741155
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
