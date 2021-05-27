Overview

Dr. Adam Peyton, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.