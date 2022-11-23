Dr. Adam Prickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Prickett, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Prickett, MD
Dr. Adam Prickett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Prickett's Office Locations
Arlington Heights Office1588 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 392-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prickett is very kind and explains procedures well.
About Dr. Adam Prickett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114224987
Education & Certifications
- 2015
- 2014
- 2011
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- 2005
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prickett has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prickett speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.