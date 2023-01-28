Overview

Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Pritzker works at Savannah Dermatology Clinic Pc in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.