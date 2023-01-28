Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Pritzker works at
Locations
-
1
Savannah Dermatology Clinic PC712 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-8974
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritzker?
The atmosphere is not intimidating. The staff work well to get you diagnosed and treated quickly. Dr. Pritzker enjoys his work and he is easy going with his patients. I had an invasive squamous cell carcinoma removed and a basal cell carcinoma removed. I also had a skin screen done. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Adam Pritzker, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285724351
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritzker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritzker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritzker works at
Dr. Pritzker has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritzker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.