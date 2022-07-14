Dr. Adam Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schatz, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Schatz, MD
Dr. Adam Schatz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID.
Dr. Schatz works at
Dr. Schatz's Office Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7278
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 563-4914
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schatz saved my life!! He was on call the night my kidney stone blocked my ureter and the Urine backed up and literally blew out my kidney!! He came into the hospital and was able to put a drain in and prevent me from getting a horrible infection. He has been very caring and after the stone was removed he met with me to instruct me on how to prevent a stone from forming in the future. thank you!!!
About Dr. Adam Schatz, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schatz accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.