Dr. Adam Shimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Shimer, MD
Dr. Adam Shimer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimer's Office Locations
- 1 415 Ray C Hunt Dr Fl 3, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-3633
- 2 2280 Ivy Rd Ste 2304, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shimer was the second spinal doctor I visited. He spent a significant amount of time listening to me and after evaluating my MRI, suggested a plan which included finishing my treatment with the first doctor which he thought was unlikely to resolve my disc issue and scheduled surgery as he believed the severe issue could only be resolved by surgery. This approach was significantly different than Doctor #1 who was of the opinion that I may have to live with the pain associated with my disc issue and was focused on pain management rather than a solution to the core issue. After completing the treatment with doctor #1 and seeing absolutely no improvemnet I kept my surgical appointment with Dr. Shimer. The surgery went extremely well and my issue was immediately resolved. That evening I was walking normally, had absolutely no pain, & no bleeding from the incision site. Dr. Shimer's analysis of my disc issue and expert surgery was the exact medicine I needed. Thank you Dr. Shimer
About Dr. Adam Shimer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346367695
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimer.
