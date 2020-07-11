Overview of Dr. Adam Shimer, MD

Dr. Adam Shimer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.