Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Waldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
3
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc100 N Dean Rd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 380-6020
-
4
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
Excellent doctor with great bedside manners.
About Dr. Adam Waldman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1952351025
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.