Dr. Adarsh Mudgil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adarsh Mudgil, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Mudgil works at
Locations
1
Mudgil Dermatology PC30 5th Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 228-2526
2
Island Dermatology Long Beach604 E PARK AVE, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 432-0011Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:15am - 3:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 99 Woodbury Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 595-7454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adarsh Mudgil, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205961927
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
