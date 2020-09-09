Overview of Dr. Addie Dissick, MD

Dr. Addie Dissick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Dissick works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.