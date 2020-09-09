Dr. Addie Dissick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dissick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Addie Dissick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Addie Dissick, MD
Dr. Addie Dissick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Dissick's Office Locations
Prohealth Care Associates RHU2 Ohio Dr Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dissick deserves 10 stars. She's completely knowledgeable and is a genuine sweetheart.
About Dr. Addie Dissick, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477700698
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Binghamton University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Dissick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dissick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dissick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dissick has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dissick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
