Overview

Dr. Adebayo Akintobi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Akintobi works at South Dekalb Family Physicians in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.