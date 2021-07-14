Dr. Adedapo Oduwole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oduwole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adedapo Oduwole, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Conway, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital152 Waccamaw Medical Park Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 347-8871
152 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive1203 48th Ave N Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 347-8871
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent..You just have to be honest with him..
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1720139645
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Addiction Psychiatry
