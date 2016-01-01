Overview of Dr. Adel Abi-Hanna, MD

Dr. Adel Abi-Hanna, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Abi-Hanna works at Pediatric Gastroenterology in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.