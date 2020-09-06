Dr. Adel Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adel Malek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adel Malek, MD
Dr. Adel Malek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Malek works at
Dr. Malek's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Neurosurgery800 Washington St # 178, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik saved my life when I had an arterial venous malformation bleed. I am so indebted to and think the world of him.
About Dr. Adel Malek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and German
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham & Women's Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malek works at
Dr. Malek has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malek speaks Arabic, French and German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.