Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD
Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University Of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Quintana works at
Locations
-
1
Laser and Mohs Surgery of New York130 W 42nd St Ste 1900, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 391-8600
-
2
Laser and Mohs Surgery of New York501 5th Ave Rm 604, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 391-8600Monday7:30am - 8:00pmTuesday7:30am - 1:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Quintana?
Dr. Quintana is very professional. She takes the time to listen and really understand her patients. I couldn’t say enough about the friendly staff and how incredibly happy I am with the results. I would highly recommend Dr. Quintana
About Dr. Adelle Quintana, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1386668119
Education & Certifications
- Laser Surgery - New York University Fellowship - Mohs Surgery - New York University
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University Of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quintana works at
Dr. Quintana has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintana speaks Persian and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.