Dr. Adi Lador, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Accepting new patients

Dr. Adi Lador, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Lador works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1100

  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • English, Hebrew
  • Female
  • 1063902948
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Dr. Adi Lador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lador works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lador’s profile.

Dr. Lador has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lador.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
