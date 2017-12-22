Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD
Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Fatakia works at
Dr. Fatakia's Office Locations
-
1
New Orleans Sinus Center1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N406, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
-
2
Metairie Location3225 Danny Park Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 889-0550
-
3
Thomas M. Irwin Jr MD John G. Kimble MD Apmc1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 3100, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
-
4
West Jefferson Medical Center1101 Medical Center Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fatakia?
Fantastic care by Dr Fatakia, support staff, and office staff! Dr Fatakia's doctor-patient relationship of care is the best I have had. I have had repeated surgery for my sinus condition in the past, and hesitated for any more surgery until I met Dr Fatakia. The surgery with Dr Fatakia was very intense and complex. Recovery was amazing and successful... To this day, I am not having issues due to his plan of care and follow up visits. I feel blessed to have met Dr. Fatakia..
About Dr. Adil Fatakia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477737914
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatakia works at
Dr. Fatakia has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatakia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.