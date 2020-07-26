Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
-
1
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 218-1000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Univ. Gynecologists & Obstetricians Inc.1001 Main St Fl 4, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 218-1000
-
3
Dent Neurologic Group Llp40 George Karl Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
- 4 3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 501, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Dr. Siddiqui is a brilliant surgeon and genuinely a great person. Definitely call his office if you need a neurosurgeon. He's the best!
About Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1558325951
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.