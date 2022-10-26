Dr. Adrienne Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Scott, MD
Dr. Adrienne Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (925) 876-8853Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine620 Boulton St Ste 316, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 893-0480
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Scott is a great doctor who takes time to review previous images to new images to show any changes. She explains what she is seeing and next steps. She is respectful of my time, and always pops her head in if she is running behind to apologize. As a heads up for new patients for retina care, I am still in the office 1-2 hours to account for photos, pretesting, and seeing Dr. Scott.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174537534
- Duke University Eye Center/Vitre-Retinal Surgery
- Duke University Eye Center/Ophthalmology
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
