Overview of Dr. Adrienne Scott, MD

Dr. Adrienne Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Scott works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.