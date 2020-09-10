Overview of Dr. Afzal Hossain, MD

Dr. Afzal Hossain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Mag Osmani Medical College, Sylhet, Bangladesh and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hossain works at New York Comprehensive Cardiology in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.