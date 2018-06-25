Dr. Agha Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agha Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Agha Raza, MD
Dr. Agha Raza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Mn Med School
Dr. Raza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raza's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
-
2
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-7468
-
3
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
-
4
South Shore Neurologic Associates, PC877 E Main St Ste 106, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
Excellent service, very caring doctor who is considerate and thoughtful. Perfect man for the job.
About Dr. Agha Raza, MD
- Neurology
- English, Urdu
- 1790851939
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.