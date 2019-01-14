See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Elkton, MD
Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas.

Dr. Daliva works at Health Care For Children in Elkton, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD and Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Womens Health PA
    215 North St Ste A, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 398-8899
  2. 2
    Health Care for Children LLC
    251 Lewis Ln Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 398-8899
  3. 3
    Dayspring Center for Pediatrics P.A.
    2602 Eastburn Ctr, Newark, DE 19711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 398-8899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Lipid Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2019
    I have found the staff and Dr to extremely helpful professional and very courteous I've never had a bad experience and neither has my daughter whom, Dr Daliva has been her pediatrician for many years and she's almost sixteen so I appreciate everything that they do and how they handle her it's much appreciated thank you. I sometimes find it hard to make an appointment because they're very busy and the phone just rang and rang but I appreciate when they do answer.
    Arnetta Woods in Havre De Grace , MD — Jan 14, 2019
    About Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629016613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Tomas
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daliva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daliva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daliva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

