Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Agnes Daliva, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas.
Partners in Womens Health PA215 North St Ste A, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-8899
Health Care for Children LLC251 Lewis Ln Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 398-8899
Dayspring Center for Pediatrics P.A.2602 Eastburn Ctr, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (410) 398-8899
I have found the staff and Dr to extremely helpful professional and very courteous I've never had a bad experience and neither has my daughter whom, Dr Daliva has been her pediatrician for many years and she's almost sixteen so I appreciate everything that they do and how they handle her it's much appreciated thank you. I sometimes find it hard to make an appointment because they're very busy and the phone just rang and rang but I appreciate when they do answer.
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- U Santo Tomas
