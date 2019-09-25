Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.
Locations
Nacogdoches Pulmnry/Slp Ass PA1209 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 585-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1235134420
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hashim speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.