Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.

Dr. Hashim works at Nacogdoches Pulmnry/Slp Ass PA in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nacogdoches Pulmnry/Slp Ass PA
    1209 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 585-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Nacogdoches Medical Center
  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Influenza (Flu)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Influenza (Flu)
Pneumonia

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  Bird Flu
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  Empyema
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2019
    Definitely would recommend.
    Loise R. Thompson in Center, TX — Sep 25, 2019
    About Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1235134420
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahammed Hashim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashim works at Nacogdoches Pulmnry/Slp Ass PA in Nacogdoches, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hashim’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

