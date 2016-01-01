Dr. Ahmad Alsaleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsaleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Alsaleem, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Alsaleem, MD
Dr. Ahmad Alsaleem, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Alsaleem's Office Locations
Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 115, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0429
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Alsaleem, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- St Francis Hospital - Evanston
- Damascus University
- Pulmonary Disease
