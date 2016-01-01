Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Hussain, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Hussain, MD
Dr. Ahmad Hussain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic315 N 3rd Ave Ste 300, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 337-3500
-
2
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-7331
-
3
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
About Dr. Ahmad Hussain, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1598999823
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.