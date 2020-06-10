Overview of Dr. Ahmad Kabbani, MD

Dr. Ahmad Kabbani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Kabbani works at Milledgeville Dialysis in Milledgeville, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA, Fort Valley, GA and Montezuma, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.