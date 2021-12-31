Dr. Ahmad Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Mian, MD
Dr. Ahmad Mian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Mian's Office Locations
Mohawk Valley Nephrology Associates, 555 French Rd Ste 103, New Hartford, NY 13413, (315) 735-3541
Utica Emergency Physicians PC, 1656 Champlin Ave, New Hartford, NY 13413, (315) 624-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Bassett Medical Center
Lewis County General Hospital
MVHS St. Luke's Campus
Oneida Health Hospital
Rome Memorial Hospital
Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient Review: I have been seeing Dr. Mian since my kidney Disease was diagnosed over 10 years ago. I trust his judgment completely. He always answers my questions and provides usable recommendations that make sense. Under his care I have mostly stayed stable and have only periodic episodes with gout in my feet which is my fault due to diet and a resistance to medication. He cares and tries hard to find a solution that will work for you.
About Dr. Ahmad Mian, MD
- Nephrology
- English
NPI: 1548346661
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Insurance: Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mian works at
Conditions treated: Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
