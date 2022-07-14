Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD
Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sabouni's Office Locations
- 1 3506 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 993-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- Roosevelt General Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabouni?
I am so grateful for Dr. Ahmad Sabouni’s expert knowledge concerning nerve system disorders. Recently, I was diagnosed by a specialist. The specialist prescribed medication for the diagnosis, however, after a month of medication the symptoms were getting worse. I visited with a dear friend who had worked in Neurology about my diagnosis. My friend recommended I get a second opinion and highly recommended Dr Sabouni. From the get go, the medical staff was super helpful. My first appointment was very pleasant, and I must say I was rather impressed. Dr. Sabouni went over my medical history with me. He then took the time to listen to my concerns. Dr. Sabouni recommended additional testing. The test determined my recent diagnosis was not accurate. Needless to say, the medication for the recent diagnosis was discontinued. At present, I am feeling much better and I am being treated under the direction of Dr. Sabouni. I am honored to give Dr. Sabouni a high rating review. 07/2022
About Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124199187
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
- Aleppo Med Sch|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabouni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabouni has seen patients for Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabouni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.