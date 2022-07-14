Overview of Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD

Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch|University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.