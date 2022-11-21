Overview

Dr. Ahmad Shaban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Shaban works at Orange County Gastroenterology in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.