Dr. Ahmadur Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmadur Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmadur Rahman, MD
Dr. Ahmadur Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
-
1
Ahmadur Rahman, MD160 3rd Ave Ste 1C, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 673-9091
-
2
Queens17943A Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 504-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
He is very knowledgeable and hard working and more importantly an excellent diagnostician. Last two years have been very rough for me and the way he handled everything is truly amazing . His bedside manner is always the same no matter how busy he is . Staff is very nice and love the new renovated office .
About Dr. Ahmadur Rahman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1922261759
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- SUNY Stoneybrook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.