Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir Alikhan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mir Alikhan, MD
Dr. Mir Alikhan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Dr. Alikhan's Office Locations
PCC of Lake Worth - Physician Care Centers5055 S Congress Ave Ste 303, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 968-1100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for the past 28 plus years. He is an excellent doctor and even also an excellent human being. He really, really cares about all his patients well being. He always suggests to all his patients what he would do for himself or his own family.
About Dr. Mir Alikhan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1821054008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alikhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alikhan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.