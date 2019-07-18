Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Sanhouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD
Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
L.O. Eye Care2001 Coolidge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Mansion Street Women's Health P L L C3600 Capital Ave SW Ste 205, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 979-6383
L.O. Eye Care Grand Ledge1005 Charlevoix Dr Ste 180, Grand Ledge, MI 48837 Directions (517) 627-3030
L.O. Eye Care Howell2790 W Grand River Ave Ste 200, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
L.O. Eye Care Mt. Pleasant1535 E Broomfield St, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (800) 292-1668Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. El-Sanhouri is thoughtful, caring, knowledgeable and, even with a full waiting room, unhurried in answering questions and explaining.
About Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740429810
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Ophthalmology
