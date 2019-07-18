Overview of Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD

Dr. Ahmed El-Sanhouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. El-Sanhouri works at L.O. Eye Care in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI, Grand Ledge, MI, Howell, MI and Mt Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.