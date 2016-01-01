Overview

Dr. Ahmed Habib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coshocton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at Coshocton Regional Medical Center Womens Health Center in Coshocton, OH with other offices in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.