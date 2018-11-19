Dr. Ahmed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehighton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with St. Luke's Lehighton Campus.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Township Medical Associates204 State Rd, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 379-0443
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Lehighton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
Dr Hasan spent time to explain my diagnosis and answer questions that I had. I have had experience with doctors that are typing on laptops while you talk. This is not the case with Dr. Hasan. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ahmed Hasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477548865
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.