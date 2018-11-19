Overview

Dr. Ahmed Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehighton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with St. Luke's Lehighton Campus.



Dr. Hasan works at DermOne Dermatology Centeres in Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.