Dr. Ahmed Hegab, MD
Dr. Ahmed Hegab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had two colonoscopies and an endoscopy performed by Dr. Hegab. He’s intelligent and thorough and able to explain complex conditions in simple, easy to understand language without patronizing the patient. He is also up to date on the latest information concerning diseases, disorders, treatment options, pharmaceuticals, and surgical procedures.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Hegab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hegab has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hegab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hegab speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegab.
