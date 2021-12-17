Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Digestive Care Center3800 Venetian Way, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 477-6103
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I would gladly recommend Dr. Khan! He is a kind & caring physician who takes time to know his patients & their needs. I never feel rushed when I have an appointment with him He is also very knowledgeable in his field. I never hesitate to ask questions because he encourages me to do that. I am grateful that he is my doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.