Overview

Dr. Ahmed Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at BIG SANDY CARDIOLOGY in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.