Overview of Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD

Dr. Ahtisham Shakoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Shakoor works at Chandler Cardiology Associates LLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.