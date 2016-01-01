See All Internal Medicine Doctors in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Aida Capo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small North Bergen, NJ
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aida Capo, MD

Dr. Aida Capo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Capo works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology in North Bergen, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology
    700 79th St Lowr Level, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 817-3907
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology
    7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 817-3701
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Aida Capo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1235239369
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capo works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology in North Bergen, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Capo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.