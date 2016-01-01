Dr. Capo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aida Capo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aida Capo, MD
Dr. Aida Capo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Capo's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology700 79th St Lowr Level, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 817-3907
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 817-3701Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Aida Capo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235239369
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Capo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capo speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.