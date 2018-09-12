Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MBBS/MD, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates)1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5486Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Onime spent more time with me than any nephrologist has in the past 7 years during our initial visit. He was lazer focused on my lengthy, involved medical history information. He left me with the feeling that he actually cares about my well being. He is easy to understand, and speaks in laymen’s terms, asking along the way if I had questions. Very impressed with my new health care provider.
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972642965
- MBBS/MD, University of Lagos, Nigeria,
