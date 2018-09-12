See All Nephrologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD

Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MBBS/MD, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Onime works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Onime's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates)
    1133 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-5486
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Onime?

    Sep 12, 2018
    Dr. Onime spent more time with me than any nephrologist has in the past 7 years during our initial visit. He was lazer focused on my lengthy, involved medical history information. He left me with the feeling that he actually cares about my well being. He is easy to understand, and speaks in laymen’s terms, asking along the way if I had questions. Very impressed with my new health care provider.
    Michael Marshall in Tyler, TX — Sep 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD
    About Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972642965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MBBS/MD, University of Lagos, Nigeria,
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onime has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onime works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Onime’s profile.

    Dr. Onime has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Onime. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onime.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

