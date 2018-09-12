Overview of Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD

Dr. Aideloje Onime, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MBBS/MD, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Onime works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.