Dr. Aikaterini Kompoliti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aikaterini Kompoliti, MD
Dr. Aikaterini Kompoliti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kompoliti works at
Dr. Kompoliti's Office Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate , kind Cares about her patients
About Dr. Aikaterini Kompoliti, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Rush U
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Kompoliti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kompoliti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kompoliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kompoliti has seen patients for Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kompoliti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kompoliti speaks Greek.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kompoliti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kompoliti.
