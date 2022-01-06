Overview of Dr. Aime Serna, MD

Dr. Aime Serna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Serna works at El Paso Internist in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.