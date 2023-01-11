Overview of Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD

Dr. Aimee Perreira, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Perreira works at Island Orthopaedics in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.