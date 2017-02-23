Overview of Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD

Dr. Aisha Zaidi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Cancer Specialists Infusion Ctr in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.