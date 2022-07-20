Dr. Ajay Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Bajaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Midwest center for Digestive Health9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-9456Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:30pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Midwest Gastroenterology Associates17W755 Butterfield Rd Ste 101, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 827-0100Tuesday4:00pm - 7:00pmThursday12:30pm - 5:30pm
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctors and nurses were very professional and knowledgeable about the procedure I was getting.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Chicago Med Sch
- Grant Hospital
- Med Coll Hosp
- JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
